All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


150 strikes on Ukraine's Defence Industry facilities since beginning of full-scale invasion, but production still running

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 April 2023, 10:44
150 strikes on Ukraine's Defence Industry facilities since beginning of full-scale invasion, but production still running

The Russian forces have launched over 150 attacks on Ukroboronprom [or Ukrainian Defence Industry; an association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of the defence industry of Ukraine – ed.] facilities since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, but the state company has been increasing production despite the attacks, including through relocation and cooperation with private companies.

Source: Yurii Husiev, Director General of Ukroboronprom, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Husiev: "Although the entirety of our plants was affected by the [Russian] attacks, particularly, a total of 150 [strikes], not a single production facility has stopped working and is not only producing, but increasing its output."

Details: He added that over 12,000 Ukrainians have applied for a job at the institution’s companies. More than 6,000 new employees have been hired as part of the relocation of facilities, creation of additional production facilities, and cooperation with private companies.

Husiev noted that the state company has now attracted about 100 companies that had not previously produced anything for the country’s armed forces.

Ukroboronprom is also working with the heads of oblast military administrations to ensure that regional industrial facilities perform tasks for the defence industry using the equipment they have.

Husiev said that the state corporation is implementing a programme to manufacture and repair equipment in safe locations, maintaining not only old Soviet equipment, but also trophy equipment and equipment received from partners.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Of course, we and our partners are unanimous in the opinion that repair and maintenance will grow into deeper cooperation in the collection and joint production of new types of weapons. This applies to armoured vehicles, multiple-launch rocket systems and air defence systems," Husiev concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: