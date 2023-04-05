All Sections
150 strikes on Ukraine's Defence Industry facilities since beginning of full-scale invasion, but production still running

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 April 2023, 10:44
The Russian forces have launched over 150 attacks on Ukroboronprom [or Ukrainian Defence Industry; an association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of the defence industry of Ukraine – ed.] facilities since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, but the state company has been increasing production despite the attacks, including through relocation and cooperation with private companies.

Source: Yurii Husiev, Director General of Ukroboronprom, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Husiev: "Although the entirety of our plants was affected by the [Russian] attacks, particularly, a total of 150 [strikes], not a single production facility has stopped working and is not only producing, but increasing its output."

Details: He added that over 12,000 Ukrainians have applied for a job at the institution’s companies. More than 6,000 new employees have been hired as part of the relocation of facilities, creation of additional production facilities, and cooperation with private companies.

Husiev noted that the state company has now attracted about 100 companies that had not previously produced anything for the country’s armed forces.

Ukroboronprom is also working with the heads of oblast military administrations to ensure that regional industrial facilities perform tasks for the defence industry using the equipment they have.

Husiev said that the state corporation is implementing a programme to manufacture and repair equipment in safe locations, maintaining not only old Soviet equipment, but also trophy equipment and equipment received from partners.

"Of course, we and our partners are unanimous in the opinion that repair and maintenance will grow into deeper cooperation in the collection and joint production of new types of weapons. This applies to armoured vehicles, multiple-launch rocket systems and air defence systems," Husiev concluded.

