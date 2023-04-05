All Sections
Collaborator loses limbs in explosion in Melitopol on Monday

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:12
Ivan Fedorov, the legally elected mayor of the currently occupied town of Melitopol, said that a collaborator lost an arm and a leg in the 3 April explosion and that the consequences of the 5 April explosion are still being investigated.

Source: Ivan Fedorov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Panic is growing among collaborators, because the last two weeks have been too hellish for the Ruscists. One of the last ones was Monday, when one of the collaborators failed to cope with the technical safety of his car and was left without an arm, without a leg and generally incapacitated."

Details: As it was reported, a car exploded in temporarily occupied Melitopol on the morning of 3 April, injuring collaborator Maksym Zubarev.

Fedorov has also said that another explosion occurred in the northern and western parts of Melitopol at 08:20 on Wednesday, 5 April.

According to the mayor, explosions are most frequent in that part of the city because there is a military airfield and a locomotive depot there. In addition, locals have recently seen a cluster of Russian equipment there.

"It is certain that the enemies have suffered losses once again, and their firepower has suffered, but we will have [more] information later," Ivan Fedorov clarifies.

The mayor also noted that in the village of Pryazovske, collaborators began to write in group chats that the Russians "will dump Melitopol like Kherson".

Meanwhile, according to Fedorov, the Ukrainian authorities already have 700 collaborators in the Melitopol district on their lists: these include government officials, teachers, and locomotive drivers who transported Russian equipment.

