Poll shows over 90% of Ukrainians negatively regard Russia; Belarus is the second least liked country

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 April 2023, 15:39
A poll by the Razumkov Centre (the Ukrainian Centre for Economic and Political Studies named after Olexander Razumkov, a Ukrainian non-governmental public policy think tank) shows that the majority, or 94%, of Ukrainian citizens from across all of Ukraine’s regions negatively regard Russia.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Razumkov Centre

Details: Andrii Bychenko, Razumkov Centre Sociological Service Director, said that 81% of Ukrainians also negatively regard Belarus, 73.5% – Iran, 60% – China, and 46.5% – Hungary.

The majority of Ukrainians in all parts of Ukraine have expressed a negative attitude towards Russia, from 90% in eastern Ukraine to 97% in central Ukraine.

A total of 95.5% of those who speak Ukrainian in their households view Russia negatively, as do 88% of those who speak Russian.

Ukrainians regard Poland, the UK, the Baltic States and Canada most favourably.

A total of 2020 respondents aged 18 and over took part in the poll. Sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be caused by the effects of Russian aggression, including the forced evacuation of millions of Ukrainian citizens.

The poll was conducted in February–March 2023 by the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service across all of Ukraine, except on the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, Crimea, and territories where hostilities are currently underway.

