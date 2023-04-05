All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poll shows over 90% of Ukrainians negatively regard Russia; Belarus is the second least liked country

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 April 2023, 15:39
Poll shows over 90% of Ukrainians negatively regard Russia; Belarus is the second least liked country

A poll by the Razumkov Centre (the Ukrainian Centre for Economic and Political Studies named after Olexander Razumkov, a Ukrainian non-governmental public policy think tank) shows that the majority, or 94%, of Ukrainian citizens from across all of Ukraine’s regions negatively regard Russia.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Razumkov Centre

Details: Andrii Bychenko, Razumkov Centre Sociological Service Director, said that 81% of Ukrainians also negatively regard Belarus, 73.5% – Iran, 60% – China, and 46.5% – Hungary.

Advertisement:

The majority of Ukrainians in all parts of Ukraine have expressed a negative attitude towards Russia, from 90% in eastern Ukraine to 97% in central Ukraine.

A total of 95.5% of those who speak Ukrainian in their households view Russia negatively, as do 88% of those who speak Russian.

Ukrainians regard Poland, the UK, the Baltic States and Canada most favourably.

A total of 2020 respondents aged 18 and over took part in the poll. Sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be caused by the effects of Russian aggression, including the forced evacuation of millions of Ukrainian citizens.

The poll was conducted in February–March 2023 by the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service across all of Ukraine, except on the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, Crimea, and territories where hostilities are currently underway.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: