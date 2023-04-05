All Sections
Poland and Ukraine preparing new cooperation agreement

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 16:30

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Kyiv and Warsaw are working on a new cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Source: European Pravda, citing Duda during a press-conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw

Details: Duda said that a new agreement on bilateral cooperation between Poland and Ukraine could be signed soon.

"We are currently working on a new agreement. We believe that we will soon be able to sign the agreement between our countries. We want to have two countries that cooperate well and that treat one another with respect and with brotherly and neighbourly love," he said.

When discussing strengthening bilateral cooperation, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was interested in Poland participating in the restoration of Ukraine.

"We invite Polish firms to come to Ukraine now. It is important for us that Poland be a key partner in rebuilding Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Duda added that he and Zelenskyy also discussed historical issues, which in the past constituted a source of conflict between Ukraine and Poland.

Advertisement: