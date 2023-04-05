All Sections
Russia plans to send part of its troops from Belarus to eastern part of Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 22:19
Russia plans to send part of its troops from Belarus to eastern part of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers are planning to send almost 2,000 of their troops from Belarus to Russia in order to involve them later in hostilities in the east of Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, at a briefing 

Quote: "We know that measures of withdrawing part of the Russian military from Belarus to Russian territory have begun.

We previously reported that there are about 4,000 Russian troops on the territory of Belarus. But their number will decrease even more after the measures that have now started.

According to the information that we have, about 2,000 soldiers will leave Belarus, whom Russia plans to involve in hostilities in the east of Ukraine in the future to strengthen its group."

Details: According to the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, nothing has changed in the actions of those units of the Belarusian army that strengthen the border with Ukraine, and they are at a certain distance from the Ukrainian border.

Demchenko added that the border should be prepared for the development of any situation: "We understand the treachery of the enemy. Therefore, from our side, as before, both boundary lines and border lines are being strengthened."

Demchenko explained that the fortification is necessary so that all components of the defence forces have all the opportunities to repel any attack from this front or counter any provocations in this area.

Background:

  • Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has ordered a combat readiness check of the Armed Forces of Belarus.
  • In his address to the Belarusian people, Lukashenko said that NATO countries are preparing for an invasion of Belarusian territory.
  • The self-proclaimed president of Belarus stated during his message to the Belarusian people that the Russian troops on the territory of the country are subordinate to him, not the president of the Russian Federation.
  • In general, Lukashenko devoted the lion's share of his message not to Belarus but to the Russian war against Ukraine; he repeatedly emphasised the need for negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin and was also a little frightened by nuclear weapons and the fact that Russia has allegedly not yet deployed its war machine to full power.

