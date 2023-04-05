All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy calls on Poland to show leadership in aviation coalition

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 23:22
Zelenskyy calls on Poland to show leadership in aviation coalition

During his visit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Poland to show leadership in the aviation coalition and help Ukraine to obtain modern F-16 fighter jets.

Source: the speech made by the President of Ukraine in Warsaw

Quote: "When a battle calls for artillery, it should be provided. When victory calls for tanks, their rumbling must be heard on the front lines.

Advertisement:

When independence needs air [safe airspace], you shouldn't pay attention to how Russia will react to our planes, you shouldn't guess which number would look safer next to the letter F - 16 or some other number. You have to take action!

Take action in the same way that your leadership manifested itself in the tank coalition. I believe that it will manifest itself in the aviation coalition as well."

Background: 

  • Poland has delivered some of the first MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.
  • On 4 April, the Ukraine-NATO Commission met for the first time since 2017, when the education law opposed by Budapest was passed [in Ukraine].
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also stated after the meeting that the issue of granting Ukraine an Action Plan for NATO membership is no longer on the agenda.
  • Kuleba said he had discussed the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters in Brussels.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: