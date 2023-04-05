Zelenskyy calls on Poland to show leadership in aviation coalition

During his visit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Poland to show leadership in the aviation coalition and help Ukraine to obtain modern F-16 fighter jets.

Source: the speech made by the President of Ukraine in Warsaw

Quote: "When a battle calls for artillery, it should be provided. When victory calls for tanks, their rumbling must be heard on the front lines.

When independence needs air [safe airspace], you shouldn't pay attention to how Russia will react to our planes, you shouldn't guess which number would look safer next to the letter F - 16 or some other number. You have to take action!

Take action in the same way that your leadership manifested itself in the tank coalition. I believe that it will manifest itself in the aviation coalition as well."

Background:

Poland has delivered some of the first MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

On 4 April, the Ukraine-NATO Commission met for the first time since 2017, when the education law opposed by Budapest was passed [in Ukraine].

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also stated after the meeting that the issue of granting Ukraine an Action Plan for NATO membership is no longer on the agenda.

Kuleba said he had discussed the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters in Brussels.

