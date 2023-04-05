All Sections
Zelenskyy calls on Poland to show leadership in aviation coalition

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 23:22
During his visit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Poland to show leadership in the aviation coalition and help Ukraine to obtain modern F-16 fighter jets.

Source: the speech made by the President of Ukraine in Warsaw

Quote: "When a battle calls for artillery, it should be provided. When victory calls for tanks, their rumbling must be heard on the front lines.

When independence needs air [safe airspace], you shouldn't pay attention to how Russia will react to our planes, you shouldn't guess which number would look safer next to the letter F - 16 or some other number. You have to take action!

Take action in the same way that your leadership manifested itself in the tank coalition. I believe that it will manifest itself in the aviation coalition as well."

Background: 

  • Poland has delivered some of the first MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.
  • On 4 April, the Ukraine-NATO Commission met for the first time since 2017, when the education law opposed by Budapest was passed [in Ukraine].
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also stated after the meeting that the issue of granting Ukraine an Action Plan for NATO membership is no longer on the agenda.
  • Kuleba said he had discussed the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters in Brussels.

Advertisement: