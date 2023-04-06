Russians target Sumy Oblast: nearly 230 strikes, destruction of infrastructure observed

The Russians have carried out 17 strikes on hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, which borders the Russian Federation.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, the territories of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Hlukhiv, and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire.

A total of 229 attacks were recorded, including missile strikes, as well as strikes from multiple-launch missile systems, mortars, artillery and grenade launchers.

Destruction was recorded as a result of these attacks.

In the Krasnopil hromada, Russians used anti-tank guided missiles (2 strikes), artillery (3 strikes), and anti-tank missiles (19 strikes). In addition, in the evening, artillery shelling of one of the villages of the community damaged and set fire to the commercial premises of one local business.

Three private residential buildings and a household gas distribution pipe were damaged in the Khotin hromada as a result of mortar fire (6 strikes).

Hlukhiv hromada: artillery shelling was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation (3 strikes), and then once more (8 strikes). As a result of the latest shelling, a private residential household and non-residential premises were damaged.

In the Seredyno-Buda hromada, the Russians fired mortars (5 strikes) and grenade launchers (8 strikes).

The Russians also shelled the Bilopillia hromada with grenade launchers (70 strikes) and mortars (56 strikes).

