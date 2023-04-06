All Sections
Intensity of Russian attacks increases in March

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 04:40
Border guards, along with other units of the Defence Forces, took part in more than 900 combat engagements with Russia during the month of March.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "During the month of March, border guards repelled more than 1,800 enemy attacks on the positions of our servicemen.

Their intensity has increased by 11% in comparison with the previous month.

Together with other units, border guards participated in more than 900 combat engagements with the aggressor in March. In addition, a significant amount of enemy manpower and equipment was destroyed in the course of joint actions."

Details: Demchenko has said that Ukrainian soldiers are constantly repelling Russian attacks on the Avdiivka, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts. Russian forces continue to concentrate their largest offensive capabilities on the latter front, despite having suffered significant losses. The occupiers are trying to use tactics of exhaustion and total destruction.

The spokesperson has particularly noted the efficient actions of border guard units’ aerial reconnaissance groups, which are not only destroying Russian troops but also adjusting artillery fire on Russian positions.

