All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Intensity of Russian attacks increases in March

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 04:40
Intensity of Russian attacks increases in March

Border guards, along with other units of the Defence Forces, took part in more than 900 combat engagements with Russia during the month of March.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "During the month of March, border guards repelled more than 1,800 enemy attacks on the positions of our servicemen.

Their intensity has increased by 11% in comparison with the previous month.

Together with other units, border guards participated in more than 900 combat engagements with the aggressor in March. In addition, a significant amount of enemy manpower and equipment was destroyed in the course of joint actions."

Details: Demchenko has said that Ukrainian soldiers are constantly repelling Russian attacks on the Avdiivka, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts. Russian forces continue to concentrate their largest offensive capabilities on the latter front, despite having suffered significant losses. The occupiers are trying to use tactics of exhaustion and total destruction.

The spokesperson has particularly noted the efficient actions of border guard units’ aerial reconnaissance groups, which are not only destroying Russian troops but also adjusting artillery fire on Russian positions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: