Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka at epicentre of combat actions – General Staff report

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has reported that the towns of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 April

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. More than 60 enemy attacks were repelled over the past day.

The hottest spots are still in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka."

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces launched 3 missile and 29 air strikes. They also fired 51 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians attacked the settlements of Turia, Leonivka, Pecheniuhy in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Stukalivka, Bezsalivka and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast; and Odnorobivka, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Zybyne and Bochkove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Topoli, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Nevske and Serebrianka Forest. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, trying to establish full control over it.

In addition, Russian forces tried to conduct offensive operations near the village of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, but did not succeed. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 Russian attacks over the past day in this area. Russian troops also shelled more than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Bila Hora, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and Shumy in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out more than 25 unsuccessful attacks near Marinka alone. The invaders also fired on Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations. They actively used UAVs to adjust their artillery fire. The occupiers also attacked Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers fortified their defence positions. They fired on over 35 settlements close to the line of contact, including Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Stepanivka and Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 17 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and two Orlan and Supercam UAVs. Units from Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two command posts, three ammunition storage points, three air defence systems and four electronic warfare stations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!