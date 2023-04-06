Journalists reveal agricultural business belonging to Metropolitan of Russia-linked church

Bihus.info journalists have said that in addition to a large house, Pavlo (Petro Lebid), the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, also has a large property with warehouses, cowsheds and silos in the village of Voronkiv, Kyiv Oblast.

Details: It is reported that the land plot with warehouses and cowsheds, measuring a little more than 6 hectares in total, belongs to the rural council, but the Metropolitan leases it and sublets the entire land plot to businessman Oleksandr Matvienko.

Matvienko owns the company MPL AGRO, which is registered at the address of the property leased by Metropolitan Pavlo.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the name of MPL AGRO may contain the coded name of the clergyman, Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid.

It is also reported that the Mercedes 400 which Pavlo drives is registered to Matvienko.

It is noted that MPL AGRO has more than 500 land plots in Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts in use, with a total area of more than 1,100 hectares.

The MPL AGRO website states that the company cultivates 12,000 hectares of land, has 800 dairy cows as part of its livestock, and breeds pigs and chickens.

