Russia has critical missile shortage – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 April 2023, 18:17
The number of missiles in Russia has decreased to the most critical level.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We are tracking the number of missiles that are available on the territory of the Russian Federation.  It has indeed decreased to the most critical level. But that doesn't mean there's no threat. Any missile hit that kills our citizens or destroys infrastructure is a tragedy."

Details: The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council added that Russia does not have the opportunity to build up its missile resources in the amount it would like.

Background: Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine on 9 March, considering the shortage of high-precision weapons. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia had been producing these missiles for a month.

