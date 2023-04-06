Russians set up a field camp in Crimea, about 100 occupiers are on rehabilitation there

The Russians have set up a tent camp in the central part of occupied Crimea, where about a hundred Russian soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A tent camp for wounded Russian invaders was spotted in one of the settlements of the Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As of 4 April 2023, about 100 enemy soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation in the said field camp."

Details: The General Staff has added that the Russian occupiers continue to suffer huge losses in manpower and that local medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories are fully loaded with the wounded.

