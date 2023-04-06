All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 20:21

Ukraine and Poland have signed a memorandum that will help engage Polish business in Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Details: According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Ukraine is already discussing financing with the Polish side for the restoration of several housing and social infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Oblast.

The memorandum stipulates that the Polish side will inform Ukraine about Polish businesses interested in participating in reconstruction.

For this, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency will be involved, which will be able to communicate with Polish business circles regarding options for entering the Ukrainian market.

For its part, Ukraine will regularly provide Polish partners with information about existing projects and investment opportunities after the launch of the Electronic Reconstruction Management System.

As the memorandum states, the ministries will cooperate in terms of sharing experience in the implementation of reconstruction projects and the field of construction law, as well as in the use of international donor platforms for increasing investments in reconstruction.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Kubrakov and Minister of Development and Technology of Poland, Waldemar Buda.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: