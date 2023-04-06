Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine and Poland have signed a memorandum that will help engage Polish business in Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Details: According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Ukraine is already discussing financing with the Polish side for the restoration of several housing and social infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Oblast.

The memorandum stipulates that the Polish side will inform Ukraine about Polish businesses interested in participating in reconstruction.

For this, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency will be involved, which will be able to communicate with Polish business circles regarding options for entering the Ukrainian market.

For its part, Ukraine will regularly provide Polish partners with information about existing projects and investment opportunities after the launch of the Electronic Reconstruction Management System.

As the memorandum states, the ministries will cooperate in terms of sharing experience in the implementation of reconstruction projects and the field of construction law, as well as in the use of international donor platforms for increasing investments in reconstruction.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Kubrakov and Minister of Development and Technology of Poland, Waldemar Buda.

