Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Ukraine after a visit to Poland and held a meeting on the security situation and the work of law enforcement agencies.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening video address

Quote: "Today, I’m already in Ukraine, in Kyiv, here on Bankova Street the whole day. A day of internal meetings and preparations for events planned for the coming weeks.

I held a meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal. More on current issues. Coordination of state actions and decisions.

A meeting on the security situation and the work of law enforcement agencies."

Details: The president also noted the work of the military at the contact line. In particular, paratroopers from the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade and fighters from the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade, 35th and 36th Separate Marine Infantry Brigades and soldiers of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade Zaporizka Sich.

Zelenskyy thanked the special forces unit of the 1st Special Operations Unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, which is fighting in Bakhmut.

