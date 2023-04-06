All Sections
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 23:56
Due to a powerful storm in the Black Sea, the Russian occupiers ordered  all missile carriers back to their bases.

Source: Operational Command South

Quote: "The Russian warship fleet in the Black Sea consists of 9 ships that are manoeuvring near the southeastern coast of Crimea. Due to a powerful storm, all of these missile carriers have returned to their base points.

Details: The operational situation in the Southern Defence Force area of responsibility is reported to remain tense but under control.

As a result of the effective combat work of the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army lost:

  • 13 occupiers;
  • 1 Grad multiple-launch missile system;
  • 1 self-propelled howitzer Msta-S;
  • 3 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Mavik-3 type;
  • 2 cars.

An observation post on one of the islands was also destroyed.

Over the same time period, during the day, the Russian occupiers caused significant destruction,  and damage to a dozen buildings in the south, with a kindergarten destroyed, and 7 local residents wounded.

