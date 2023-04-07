Russians strike Sumy Oblast 8 times, causing damage

The Russian occupiers carried out eight strikes on the border hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast on 6 April. 68 strikes from artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and VOG grenades dropped by UAVs were recorded, causing damage.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: There was artillery shelling on the Seredyna-Buda hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation, with nine strikes recorded. As a result of the shelling, a hangar, two tractors, a car and a grain storage facility have been damaged.

The occupiers also shelled the Hlukhiv hromada with artillery from Russian Federation territory, with six strikes recorded.

The Russians fired mortars at the Znob-Novhorod hromada, with eight strikes.

Russians dropped a VOG-type grenade from an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Myropol hromada.

The Russians fired 10 mortar bombs on the Bilopillia hromada. There was also shelling from grenade launchers, with 10 strikes recorded.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Novoslobidske hromada, with 11 strikes.

