All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Sumy Oblast 8 times, causing damage

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 00:21
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 8 times, causing damage

The Russian occupiers carried out eight strikes on the border hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast on 6 April. 68 strikes from artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and VOG grenades dropped by UAVs were recorded, causing damage.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: There was artillery shelling on the Seredyna-Buda hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation, with nine strikes recorded. As a result of the shelling, a hangar, two tractors, a car and a grain storage facility have been damaged.

The occupiers also shelled the Hlukhiv hromada with artillery from Russian Federation territory, with six strikes recorded.

The Russians fired mortars at the Znob-Novhorod hromada, with eight strikes.

Russians dropped a VOG-type grenade from an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Myropol hromada.

The Russians fired 10 mortar bombs on the Bilopillia hromada. There was also shelling from grenade launchers, with 10 strikes recorded.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Novoslobidske hromada, with 11 strikes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: