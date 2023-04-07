All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Sumy Oblast 8 times, causing damage

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 00:21
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 8 times, causing damage

The Russian occupiers carried out eight strikes on the border hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast on 6 April. 68 strikes from artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and VOG grenades dropped by UAVs were recorded, causing damage.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: There was artillery shelling on the Seredyna-Buda hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation, with nine strikes recorded. As a result of the shelling, a hangar, two tractors, a car and a grain storage facility have been damaged.

Advertisement:

The occupiers also shelled the Hlukhiv hromada with artillery from Russian Federation territory, with six strikes recorded.

The Russians fired mortars at the Znob-Novhorod hromada, with eight strikes.

Russians dropped a VOG-type grenade from an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Myropol hromada.

The Russians fired 10 mortar bombs on the Bilopillia hromada. There was also shelling from grenade launchers, with 10 strikes recorded.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Novoslobidske hromada, with 11 strikes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: