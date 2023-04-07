Ukraine's defence forces repel over 40 Russian assaults – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 40 Russian assaults on four fronts over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 April

Quote: "Over the course of the past day, enemy forces carried out 5 missile strikes and 18 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in a further 53 attacks on the positions of our forces and civilian infrastructure in a number of settlements.

Advertisement:

The enemy continues to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, with over 40 enemy attacks being repelled over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russia continues to use Belarusian airspace and territory in its war against Ukraine. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units, though it continues to maintain its troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, Russia.

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked Leonivka, Hremiach and Novovasulivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Prohres, Zarutske, Rivne and Volfyne (Sumy Oblast) and Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Tykhe, Zybyne, Bochkove, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Zarubynka, Bolohivka, Starytsia and Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Kreminna and Spirne and shelled Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations and capture the city of Bakhmut, where fierce battles are being fought. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka and Bila Hora. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 16 Russian assaults on this section of the front. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Shumy (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast) but were unsuccessful. The city of Marinka is the site of the fiercest battles on these fronts; Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian assaults on the city. Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Pobieda came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continued to reinforce their defence lines and positions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 20 civilian settlements, including Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast); Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted six airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. Ukraine’s defenders shot down and destroyed three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (an Orlan-10, a Supercam, and a Lancet-3) and three guided bombs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian forces, two fuel and lubricant storage points, and an electronic warfare system.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!