All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed man tries to enter Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 April 2023, 11:17
Armed man tries to enter Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow

A man with an air pistol who tried to enter the premises of the Ministry of Defence building in the centre of the Russian capital has been arrested in Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned media agency TASS, referring to security forces; Russian Telegram channels

Details: The incident took place at a checkpoint near the main building of the Ministry of Defence on the Frunzenskaya Embankment.

It is reported that the man was allegedly "in a disturbed state" and carrying a gun. He was allegedly "shouting loudly and waving his hands".

The man was detained, and the weapon was sent for examination. Preliminary reports indicate that it was an air pistol.

The man was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct. He was sent to a psychiatric unit for examination.

According to the Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Moskva, a 40-year-old resident of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Oblast, has been arrested.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: