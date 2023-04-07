Armed man tries to enter Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow

A man with an air pistol who tried to enter the premises of the Ministry of Defence building in the centre of the Russian capital has been arrested in Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned media agency TASS, referring to security forces; Russian Telegram channels

Details: The incident took place at a checkpoint near the main building of the Ministry of Defence on the Frunzenskaya Embankment.

It is reported that the man was allegedly "in a disturbed state" and carrying a gun. He was allegedly "shouting loudly and waving his hands".

The man was detained, and the weapon was sent for examination. Preliminary reports indicate that it was an air pistol.

The man was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct. He was sent to a psychiatric unit for examination.

According to the Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Moskva, a 40-year-old resident of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Oblast, has been arrested.

