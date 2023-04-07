All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's government prepares sanctions against Syria, National Security Council to review them

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 7 April 2023, 17:48

At a meeting on Friday, 7 April, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported submitting a proposal on the introduction of sanctions against Syria for consideration of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Source: Press office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

The proposals were previously reviewed and recommended for submission to the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine by the Interdepartmental Working Group on Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy under the chairmanship of Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.

Advertisement:

The following sanctions are proposed against Syria:

  • limit trade operations in terms of banning export-import operations with residents of the Syrian Arab Republic, processing operations with resident enterprises of the SAR, and banning investments in Syria;
  • completely stop the transit of resources, flights, and transportation by residents of the SAR through the territory of Ukraine;
  • stop the fulfilment of economic and financial obligations in favour of the residents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to prevent their withdrawal of capital by residents outside the borders of our state;
  • prohibiting the National Bank of Ukraine from registering international payment systems operated by SAR resident, stopping the service of electronic means of payment (including transfers, making calculations and issuing cash) issued by residents of the Syrian Arab Republic,
  • prohibit the transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights to residents of the Syrian Arab Republic;
  • prohibit the entry of non-military vessels and warships under the flag of the SAR into the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, and ports.

The government explained that the sanctions are being introduced because Syrian ships participated in the illegal export of grain from the occupied territory of Ukraine, Syria "recognized" the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics, supplied Russia with weapons and fully supported the Putin regime.

"Sanctions have already been imposed on Bashar al-Assad and other Syrian leaders. Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with the Syrian Arab Republic, and is suspending and cancelling interstate agreements concluded in previous years. Today, the Government has proposed a final tough but absolutely adequate response to Syria's position – the imposition of sectoral sanctions against the country for a period of fifty years. Thus, the issue of economic relations with Syria will be terminated for a long time," Svyrydenko said.

Sanctions will enter into force after the adoption of a relevant decision by the National Security and Defence Council, its implementation by the president and approval by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: