Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 40 attacks of occupiers and destroy their storage point

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military has repelled more than 40 attacks and destroyed a storage point of Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Details: Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out nine strikes on areas of concentration of the occupiers during the day. In addition, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed near Marinka.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery, in turn, destroyed the occupier's storage point.

During the day, more than 40 attacks of the occupiers were repelled in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile and 14 air strikes, carried out more than 10 shellings using MLRS at the positions of Ukrainian troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

During the day, the Russian forces shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Zarutske of Sumy Oblast, as well as the settlements of Huriv Kozachok, Verkhnya Pysarivka, Hrafske, Karaichne, Ambarne, Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Topoli, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Husynka, Kindrashivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under fire of the occupiers.

On the Lyman front, occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​​Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske. Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Spirne and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast have come under artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to conduct offensive actions, try to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, hostilities are ongoing. During the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. Units of the defence forces repelled about 14 attacks in the specified area. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Bila Рora, Novodmytrivka, Druzhba and Dyliivka of Donetsk Oblast were damaged by the shelling of the Russian forces.

On the Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Novokalynove, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobieda. The fiercest battles in this area of the front are continuing for Marinka, where more than 10 attacks of the Russians were repelled. At the same time, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorgiivka, Mariinka, and Pobieda of Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

During the day, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. They attacked Vuhledar, Kermenchyk, Novomaiorske, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to build up defence lines and fortifications. They carried out shelling of civilian areas. Among them are Vremivka of Donetsk Oblast; Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Huliaipolske, Bilohiria and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Berehove, Veletenske of Kherson Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

The General Staff also reports that the Russian forces are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received Russian passports at checkpoints. The occupiers purposefully and intentionally search vehicles, record all personal data of citizens who do not have Russian documents, and threaten to ban them from entering the city.

Moreover, the Russians force mail carriers to hand out forms to the local population, in which citizens must disclose if they have a Russian passport. Citizens who do not have a Russian passport are subjected to constant searches, intimidation and coercion to obtain the document. The occupiers actively threaten forced eviction from their own homes and confiscation of private property if they refuse to receive a Russian passport.

At the same time, for the same reason, the occupiers threaten the parents of graduating students with refusal to recognise their children's certificates of basic secondary education. The invaders are forcing citizens to change marriage certificates and certificates of registration of technical means from Ukrainian to Russian samples.

