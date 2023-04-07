All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden extends his administration's very first sanctions against Russia for a year

European PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 22:30

On Friday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending the state of emergency imposed in April 2021 due to Russian interference in the US election, and related sanctions.

Source: European Pravda, a relevant document posted on the White House website.

It is noted that the state of emergency introduced in 2021 was designed to "deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation".

Specific measures include efforts "to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners".

They also mention malicious cyber activities, the use of transnational corruption to influence foreign governments, the persecution of dissidents and journalists, undermining regional security, and violating the principles of international law.

Background:

  • On 15 April 2021, the United States announced the expulsions of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions against Russia for election interference and malicious cyber activity. Cooperation with financial institutions of the Russian Federation was also restricted. These were the first US sanctions imposed on Russia during the presidency of Joe Biden.
  • In early March, Biden issued a decree on Wednesday extending the state of emergency introduced back in 2014 after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and related sanctions restrictions against the Russian Federation, until the end of 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:57
Three people can talk about the war officially – Deputy Defence Minister about the "data leak"
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: