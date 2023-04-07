Biden extends his administration's very first sanctions against Russia for a year

On Friday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending the state of emergency imposed in April 2021 due to Russian interference in the US election, and related sanctions.

It is noted that the state of emergency introduced in 2021 was designed to "deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation".

Specific measures include efforts "to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners".

They also mention malicious cyber activities, the use of transnational corruption to influence foreign governments, the persecution of dissidents and journalists, undermining regional security, and violating the principles of international law.

On 15 April 2021, the United States announced the expulsions of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions against Russia for election interference and malicious cyber activity. Cooperation with financial institutions of the Russian Federation was also restricted. These were the first US sanctions imposed on Russia during the presidency of Joe Biden.

In early March, Biden issued a decree on Wednesday extending the state of emergency introduced back in 2014 after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and related sanctions restrictions against the Russian Federation, until the end of 2023.

