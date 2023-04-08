Catastrophic shortage of doctors in Mariupol

There is a severe shortage of doctors and medical supplies in occupied Mariupol, and people cannot get the medicines they need urgently.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram



Quote: "Mariupol residents [who live] in occupation cannot receive the necessary medical care. There is a catastrophic shortage of doctors and medicines in the occupied city. There is no modern equipment in the hospitals because it was either destroyed by the Russians or taken away."



Details: The city council says that residents of Mariupol are also unable to get the critically important medicines.

Mariupol residents report the lack of insulin, and people are forced to seek it from volunteers, the mayor's office says.

It is noted that due to the lack of doctors in the city, it is almost impossible to get a consultation.

