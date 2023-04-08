All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Catastrophic shortage of doctors in Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 03:22
Catastrophic shortage of doctors in Mariupol

There is a severe shortage of doctors and medical supplies in occupied Mariupol, and people cannot get the medicines they need urgently.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "Mariupol residents [who live] in occupation cannot receive the necessary medical care. There is a catastrophic shortage of doctors and medicines in the occupied city. There is no modern equipment in the hospitals because it was either destroyed by the Russians or taken away."

Details: The city council says that residents of Mariupol are also unable to get the critically important medicines.

Mariupol residents report the lack of insulin, and people are forced to seek it from volunteers, the mayor's office says.

It is noted that due to the lack of doctors in the city, it is almost impossible to get a consultation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: