Ukrainian Armed Forces repel more than 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 60 Russian attacks on 4 fronts on 7 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 April

Quote: "Over the last day, the enemy delivered 2 missile attacks and 35 air strikes, and carried out over 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the past day, thanks to the courage of each soldier, more than 60 enemy attacks in these areas were repelled."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, no signs of Russian offensive groups have been detected. The invaders continue to maintain their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine in Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts. In the border areas of Kursk Oblast, the Russians continue to equip the area with engineering hardware.

Over the past day, the Russians fired at the settlements of Leonivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Zarutske in Sumy Oblast; Huriv Kozachok, Lukiantsi, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Hrafske, Zybyne, Karaichne, Potykhonove, Ambarne, Bolohivka, Krasne Pershe and Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Topoli, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Husynka, Kindrashivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.



On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the south of Kreminna and near Serebrianka Forest and Verkhnokamianske. The settlements of Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Zarichne, Spirne, Berestove in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing their offensive operations, trying to capture the city of Bakhmut, where fierce battles are being fought. Over the past day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area to the east of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled about 20 Russian attacks in this area. More than 25 settlements located along the contact line came under Russian fire, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Shumy, Toretsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast) but failed. The fiercest fighting in this sector is taking place in Marinka, where over 15 Russian attacks were repelled. The settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under invaders’ fire.



On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations during the day. The invaders fired on Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Kermenchyk, Novomayorske, Zolota Niva, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces continue to build up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortifications. More than 40 settlements came under Russian fire, including Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Inzhenerne and Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the last day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 9 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft near Marinka. The invaders also lost 7 UAVs, including 3 Orlan, 3 Lancet and 1 Merlin drones.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 1 command post, 2 clusters of Russian manpower and destroyed an ammunition storage point.

