Ukrainian soldiers kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day

Ukrainian defenders killed 570 Russian occupiers and destroyed an air defence system during 7 April.

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 177,680 (+570) military personnel,

3,636 (+3) tanks,

7,020 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,

2,727 (+5) artillery systems,

533 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

282 (+1) air defence systems,

307 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,

292 (+0) helicopters,

2,298 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,599 (+12) vehicles and tankers,

304 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

