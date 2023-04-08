All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 April 2023, 08:27
Ukrainian defenders killed 570 Russian occupiers and destroyed an air defence system during 7 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 177,680 (+570) military personnel,
  • 3,636 (+3) tanks,
  • 7,020 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,727 (+5) artillery systems,
  • 533 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 282 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 307 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 292 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,298 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,599 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
  • 304 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement: