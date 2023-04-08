Ukrainian soldiers kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day
Saturday, 8 April 2023, 08:27
Ukrainian defenders killed 570 Russian occupiers and destroyed an air defence system during 7 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 177,680 (+570) military personnel,
- 3,636 (+3) tanks,
- 7,020 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,727 (+5) artillery systems,
- 533 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 282 (+1) air defence systems,
- 307 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 292 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,298 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,599 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
- 304 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
