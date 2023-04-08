All Sections
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and French top General hold a telephone conversation

European PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 16:49
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and French top General hold a telephone conversation

Thierry Burkhard, Chief of the General Staff of France, and Valery Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed the situation at the front and further military support.

Source: As European Pravda writes, this became known from Burkhard's post on Twitter.

Thierry Burkhard noted that Zaluzhnyi told him about his vision of the situation at the front.

"I assured him of the continuation of our support through supplies and training, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive from the French military," added the French Chief of General Staff.

Background: In late March, the Minister of Defence of France announced that Paris would double the number of 155-mm artillery shells supplied to Ukraine; up to 2,000 per month.

The minister also said that France will provide Ukraine with the promised SAMP/T air defence system "very soon". The Ukrainian military has been trained with it.

