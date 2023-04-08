All Sections
Russians shell Kharkiv Oblast: two dead, one wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 April 2023, 22:15
Two men were killed in the shelling of the town of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast by Russian troops, and a woman was wounded in the village of Podoly.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy is again striking the civilian population of Kupiansk district. There are victims and injured.

Today, as a result of the shelling of the town of Dvorichna, unfortunately, two men, 65 and 34 years old, were killed.

In addition, a woman was injured in the village of Podoly. Doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance."

Advertisement: