Russians attack Sumy Oblast, dropping bombs and VOG grenades

Sunday, 9 April 2023, 02:15
Russian forces fired on border hromadas in Sumy Oblast seven times over the past day [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The territories of Bilopilllia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka and Myropillia hromadas came under Russian fire. There were 79 attacks detected.

The invaders dropped nine bombs on the Myropillia hromada.

The occupiers attacked the Bilopillia hromada with mortars, with 20 strikes. They also used AGS grenade launchers, causing 20 strikes. In addition, it was detected that two munitions (VOG-grenade type) were dropped by a UAV.

Russian forces attacked the Khotin hromada with mortars, causing three strikes. 

The invaders deployed AGS grenade launchers to fire on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada 25 times. 

