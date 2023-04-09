All Sections
Russian passportisation in Kherson Oblast: promise of "housing certificates"

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 April 2023, 02:58
The invaders are encouraging local residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast to obtain Russian passports, promising  in return the "issuance of Russian Federation state housing certificates".

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "A new tool is used to encourage the population to obtain Russian passports – the issuance of state housing certificates of the Russian Federation intended for the purchase of housing in the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: The NRC explains that the information campaign that was launched around this process emphasises that Kherson residents are entering into an agreement to move into new apartments "in safe regions of the Russian Federation".

The NRC notes that the average amount equivalent to one such certificate is about 2.928 million Russian roubles [US$ 36,058] and covers the cost of housing in such settlements as Stavropol or Krasnodar.

"However, it should be noted that the rate of passportisation is low and even such agitation does not help to fulfil the plan set for the collaborators by Moscow."

