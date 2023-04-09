All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian passportisation in Kherson Oblast: promise of "housing certificates"

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 April 2023, 02:58
Russian passportisation in Kherson Oblast: promise of housing certificates

The invaders are encouraging local residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast to obtain Russian passports, promising  in return the "issuance of Russian Federation state housing certificates".

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "A new tool is used to encourage the population to obtain Russian passports – the issuance of state housing certificates of the Russian Federation intended for the purchase of housing in the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: The NRC explains that the information campaign that was launched around this process emphasises that Kherson residents are entering into an agreement to move into new apartments "in safe regions of the Russian Federation".

The NRC notes that the average amount equivalent to one such certificate is about 2.928 million Russian roubles [US$ 36,058] and covers the cost of housing in such settlements as Stavropol or Krasnodar.

"However, it should be noted that the rate of passportisation is low and even such agitation does not help to fulfil the plan set for the collaborators by Moscow."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
All News
Advertisement: