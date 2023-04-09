Ukrainian defenders repel over 50 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 50 Russian attacks on 8 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 April

Details: Over the last day, Russian forces delivered 4 missile attacks and 40 air strikes, and carried out over 58 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), firing on Ukrainian troops’ positions and civilian infrastructure facilities in populated areas.

The possibility of missile and air strikes remains high throughout Ukraine, as the Russians continue to use terror tactics.

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the past day, thanks to the courage of every Ukrainian soldier, more than 50 invader attacks in these areas were repelled.

Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast, Seredyna-Buda, Baranivka, Bezsalivka, Volfyne, Turia and Vysoke in Sumy Oblast, and Veterynarne, Hraniv, Vilkhivka, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Karaichne and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Kindrashivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the south of Kuzmyne and Verkhnokamianske. The settlements of Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Torske, Siversk and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing their offensive operations, trying to capture the city of Bakhmut, where fierce battles are being fought. Over the past day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area to the east of Bohdanivka. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled about 10 Russian attacks in this area. More than 15 settlements located along the contact line came under Russian fire, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Novodmytrivka and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). The fiercest fighting in this sector is taking place in Marinka, where over 15 Russian attacks were repelled. The settlements of Novokalynove, Kamianka, Stepove, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Netailove, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under invaders’ fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations during the day. The invaders fired on Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Novomaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces continue to build up defence lines and positions in terms of fortifications. More than 40 settlements came under Russian fire, including Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Novosilka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two Supercam UAVs, six Orlan and six Zala drones.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and equipment, one ammunition storage point and five electronic warfare stations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!