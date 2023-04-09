Occupiers intensify raids in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

The Russian invaders are intensifying raids in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counterintelligence and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

In particular, raids continue in the Hornostaivka district of Kherson Oblast to check personal phones of the local population for photos and videos, as well as ‘prohibited’ content.

During such checks, the occupiers record personal data of local residents and selectively search their homes."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!