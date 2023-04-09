Russian forces hit shipyard during an attack on Kherson
Sunday, 9 April 2023, 08:50
Russian occupying troops struck the city of Kherson 23 times on 8 April and hit a shipyard in the Korabelnyi district of the city.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The authorities reported that the Russian army fired on Kherson Oblast 71 times over the past 24 hours, firing 495 projectiles.
In particular, 23 projectiles hit the city of Kherson.
Quote: "The enemy hit residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, a power line, a shipyard in the Korabelnyi district of the city, and a grain terminal in the city’s Beryslav district."
