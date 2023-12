The defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian UAV in the skies above Sumy Oblast.

Source: the Pivden (South) Operational Command

Details: Reportedly, anti-aircraft forces shot it down on Sunday, 9 April.

According to reports from the military, this was UAV Zala 421-16E.

