Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast with mortars: man in serious condition
Sunday, 9 April 2023, 16:49
As a result of a mortar attack on the village of Karaichne in the Chuhuiv district in Kharkiv Oblast, a young man ended up in the hospital in serious condition.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration
Quote: "Today, the village of Karaichne in the Chuhuiv district was under a mortar attack. A civilian man of about 30 years of age received serious injuries.
He was hospitalised in serious condition. The doctors are fighting for his life."
Details: Syniehubov reported that the city of Kupiansk was attacked as well. The occupiers launched attacks on residential buildings and private sectors, using multiple-launch rocket systems.
