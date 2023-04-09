Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast with mortars: man in serious condition

As a result of a mortar attack on the village of Karaichne in the Chuhuiv district in Kharkiv Oblast, a young man ended up in the hospital in serious condition.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration

Quote: "Today, the village of Karaichne in the Chuhuiv district was under a mortar attack. A civilian man of about 30 years of age received serious injuries.

He was hospitalised in serious condition. The doctors are fighting for his life."

Details: Syniehubov reported that the city of Kupiansk was attacked as well. The occupiers launched attacks on residential buildings and private sectors, using multiple-launch rocket systems.

