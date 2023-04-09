All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces shell Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 19:36
Russian forces shell Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians injured

Two civilians were injured in a Russian shelling of Druzhkivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on Sunday, 9 April.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; Anastasiia Miedviedvieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Yermak: "Russian forces deployed MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems] to shell the city of Druzhkivka. Two civilians are known to have been injured. Roofs of several buildings were damaged, and several windows shattered."

Advertisement:

Details: Anastasiia Miedviedvieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, told Suspilne that Russian forces deployed a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system, according to early reports.

"Two civilians sustained injuries in the enemy attack: a 56-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man. Around eight private homes were damaged," Miedviedvieva said.

The investigation into the Druzhkivka shelling was initiated under Art 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: