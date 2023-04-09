All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces shell Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 19:36
Russian forces shell Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians injured

Two civilians were injured in a Russian shelling of Druzhkivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on Sunday, 9 April.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; Anastasiia Miedviedvieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Yermak: "Russian forces deployed MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems] to shell the city of Druzhkivka. Two civilians are known to have been injured. Roofs of several buildings were damaged, and several windows shattered."

Details: Anastasiia Miedviedvieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, told Suspilne that Russian forces deployed a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system, according to early reports.

"Two civilians sustained injuries in the enemy attack: a 56-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man. Around eight private homes were damaged," Miedviedvieva said.

The investigation into the Druzhkivka shelling was initiated under Art 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian assault forces shoot down Russian Su-25 near Marinka
Ukrainian Defence Forces destroy Russian Su-25 plane near Marinka
Russians attack Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, killing and injuring people
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
All News
Advertisement: