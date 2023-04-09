Russian forces shell Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians injured

Two civilians were injured in a Russian shelling of Druzhkivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on Sunday, 9 April.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; Anastasiia Miedviedvieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Yermak: "Russian forces deployed MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems] to shell the city of Druzhkivka. Two civilians are known to have been injured. Roofs of several buildings were damaged, and several windows shattered."

Details: Anastasiia Miedviedvieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, told Suspilne that Russian forces deployed a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system, according to early reports.

"Two civilians sustained injuries in the enemy attack: a 56-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man. Around eight private homes were damaged," Miedviedvieva said.

The investigation into the Druzhkivka shelling was initiated under Art 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

