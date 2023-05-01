All Sections
Russians fire 10 rockets at town in Sumy Oblast, damage houses and petrol station

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 00:22
BOMBARDMENT, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Over the past day, Russian invaders performed six attacks on border-adjacent areas of Sumy Oblast. They fired 10 rockets at the town of Seredyna-Buda, striking private homes and a petrol station.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Administration has a record of a total of over 54 explosions. Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske and Esman hromadas were bombarded. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Three artillery explosions have been recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada. The shelling damaged a private home.

Ten rockets were also launched from a helicopter from the territory of the Russian Federation at the town of Seredyna-Buda. Three private homes and a petrol station were damaged in the air strike.

The Znob-Novhorodske hromada sustained a mortar strike launched from the territory of the Russian Federation. The Russians also fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, delivering 25 strikes. Information on casualties and damage is being ascertained.

Russian attackers shelled Esman hromada, causing a total of 15 explosions.

