Russia deploys two cruise-missile submarines to the Black Sea
Monday, 1 May 2023, 01:58
The Russians have added 2 cruise-missile submarines to the flotilla of 11 ships.
Source: Operational command Pivden (South) on Facebook
Quote: "With the decrease of the storm, 2 cruise-missile submarines have been added to the enemy flotilla of 11 ships in the Black Sea. The total firing capacity has increased to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles."
