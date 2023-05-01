Russia deploys two cruise-missile submarines to the Black Sea

The Russians have added 2 cruise-missile submarines to the flotilla of 11 ships.

Source: Operational command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "With the decrease of the storm, 2 cruise-missile submarines have been added to the enemy flotilla of 11 ships in the Black Sea. The total firing capacity has increased to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles."

