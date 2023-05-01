Large-scale air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine

Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv and all the regions of Ukraine in the early hours of 1 May. The all-clear started to be given at 06:32.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The air-raid warnings started after 03:00 from Kharkiv and southern regions and subsequently spread to other parts of Ukraine.

When an air-raid warning is in force, there is a danger of strikes, and citizens are advised to take shelter or follow the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.]

Update at 04:13: The air-raid warnings were also issued in western oblasts.

Update at 04:35: Residents of Kyiv Oblast were warned about the threat of a missile attack.

Taburets reported that there was an increased danger in Cherkasy Oblast.

Update at 06:32: All-clear started to be given throughout Ukraine.

