Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 11 clusters of Russian manpower and equipment – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders hit 11 clusters of Russian military manpower and artillery, destroying a Russian logistics centre and an ammunition storage point.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 May

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Units of the defence forces of Ukraine repelled more than 36 enemy attacks on these fronts yesterday. Bakhmut and Marinka remain the epicentre of the fighting, our defenders are firmly holding the line."

"The so-called administration of Luhansk Oblast is working on the matter of seizing the real estate of Ukrainian citizens who have left the temporarily occupied territories of the region.

The seized property is to be transferred to law enforcement agencies."

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast and Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on the settlements of Mykolaivka, Halahanivka, Arkhypivka, Leonivka and Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Druzhba, Bachivsk and Sopych in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Vovchansk, Cherniakove and Loshakove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire at the settlements of Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces shelled Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Kolodiazi, Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Oleksandro-Shultyne. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Pivnichne, Zalizne, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but did not succeed. They also shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Karlivka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske.

On the Marinka front, Russian troops kept attacking positions of the Ukrainian army. The fighting for Marinka continues. Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. However, they shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked the settlements of Vremivka, Burlatske, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson, Odradokamianka and Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast. The occupiers also launched an airstrike on Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted four strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel.

Ukrainian servicemen also shot down a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV. Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of manpower, one ammunition storage point, two clusters of artillery systems and a logistics hub of the Russian invaders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!