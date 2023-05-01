Russian attacks cause significant damage to power grid infrastructure in two regions

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has stated that attacks by the occupier have caused significant damage to the power grid infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy

Quote: "The enemy launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine on the evening of 30 April and the night of 30 April-1 May. No damage to power-generating facilities was detected.

However, there was significant damage to distribution networks. As a result, some consumers in the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were cut off from the power grid. The situation with power supply in Kherson Oblast has also become more complicated, with more than 11,000 customers in Kherson and 7,100 in the region without power because of the attacks."

Details: The ministry has added it is going to take several days to fully repair the facilities.

Halushchenko has noted that power engineers are working to restore power supply around the clock. In particular, over the past day, more than 7,000 customers in Donetsk Oblast and about 3,000 in Sumy Oblast have been supplied with power.

