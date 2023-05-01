All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attacks cause significant damage to power grid infrastructure in two regions

Monday, 1 May 2023, 11:43

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has stated that attacks by the occupier have caused significant damage to the power grid infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy

Quote: "The enemy launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine on the evening of 30 April and the night of 30 April-1 May. No damage to power-generating facilities was detected.

Advertisement:

However, there was significant damage to distribution networks. As a result, some consumers in the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were cut off from the power grid. The situation with power supply in Kherson Oblast has also become more complicated, with more than 11,000 customers in Kherson and 7,100 in the region without power because of the attacks."

Details: The ministry has added it is going to take several days to fully repair the facilities.

Halushchenko has noted that power engineers are working to restore power supply around the clock. In particular, over the past day, more than 7,000 customers in Donetsk Oblast and about 3,000 in Sumy Oblast have been supplied with power.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: