Occupiers prepare evacuation plan from Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian occupiers are preparing for a possible future evacuation from the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "According to the resistance forces, occupational administrations have prepared an evacuation plan for staff and their families in the temporarily occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: Apart from that, the National Resistance Center has information that the occupiers are issuing instructions to destroy documents and military equipment.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that top managers of branches of Russian companies in the temporarily occupied Crimea were instructed to prepare for evacuation.

In addition, the occupation authorities of the peninsula ordered the district "authorities" to prepare shelters in case of "threats". In particular, the relevant work was carried out in Alupka.

