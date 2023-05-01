Sea beaches are to be closed in Mykolaiv Oblast due to mine danger

Access to Black Sea beaches and forests in Mykolaiv Oblast will be forbidden this summer due to the threat of mines. Inland waters will, however, be accessible for leisure.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, at a briefing, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Access to Black Sea beaches and forests in Mykolaiv Oblast will be prohibited by the military due to the threat of mines, and I agree with that. But inland waters will be open for leisure activities in the summer."

Details: Kim stressed that areas of the oblast where there have been no hostilities and there is no threat of mines will be open for recreation.

Some areas have been chosen as locations for physical and psychological rehabilitation, and they are being prepared to accept visitors. Residents of neighbouring oblasts will also be invited to these areas.

Background: About 10% of Mykolaiv Oblast has been mined.

