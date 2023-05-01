Anti-aircraft gunners post photos of fragments of Russian missiles shot down overnight

Air Command Tsentr (Centre) has posted photos of the wreckage of destroyed Russian missiles with which the invaders attacked Ukraine on the night of 1 May.

Source: Air Command Centre on Facebook

Quote: "An effective night hunt from our heroic gunners of the anti-aircraft missile brigade from Air Command Centre.

Background: During a massive missile attack on the night of 1 May, Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 15 out of 18 Russian cruise missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!