Two Canadian volunteers killed in battle for Bakhmut

Two Canadian citizens, 27-year-old Kyle Porter and 21-year-old Cole Zelenco, were killed in the battles near Bakhmut on 26 April.

Source: Canadian CBC News

Details: Kyle Porter, a resident of Calgary, and Cole Zelenco from St Catharines were serving in Ukraine’s International Legion, CBC News wrote.

CBC News reported that the Canadian volunteers were killed by artillery fire on 26 April while participating in a combat operation with a group of Ukrainian troops to maintain a key supply route to Bakhmut.

"Porter, Zelenco and at least three other Ukrainian soldiers sought shelter in a reinforced bunker, but the bunker took a direct hit. All were killed," the soldiers’ commander told CBC News.

It was noted that Porter and Zelenco previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces and had left before coming to Ukraine.

As CBC News reports, Zelenco's body was found and brought to Kharkiv, and Porter's body is still being sought.

According to CBC News' unofficial count, the volunteers are the fourth and fifth Canadians to be killed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





