All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two Canadian volunteers killed in battle for Bakhmut

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 03:25
Two Canadian volunteers killed in battle for Bakhmut
PORTER AND ZELENCO. PHOTO BY CBC NEWS

Two Canadian citizens, 27-year-old Kyle Porter and 21-year-old Cole Zelenco, were killed in the battles near Bakhmut on 26 April.

Source: Canadian CBC News

Details: Kyle Porter, a resident of Calgary, and Cole Zelenco from St Catharines were serving in Ukraine’s International Legion, CBC News wrote.

Advertisement:

CBC News reported that the Canadian volunteers were killed by artillery fire on 26 April while participating in a combat operation with a group of Ukrainian troops to maintain a key supply route to Bakhmut.

"Porter, Zelenco and at least three other Ukrainian soldiers sought shelter in a reinforced bunker, but the bunker took a direct hit. All were killed," the soldiers’ commander told CBC News.

It was noted that Porter and Zelenco previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces and had left before coming to Ukraine.

As CBC News reports, Zelenco's body was found and brought to Kharkiv, and Porter's body is still being sought.

According to CBC News' unofficial count, the volunteers are the fourth and fifth Canadians to be killed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: military volunteers
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
military volunteers
Belarusian volunteer killed at contact zone
Four volunteer soldiers from Kalinoŭski Regiment killed in Ukraine
Lithuanian military volunteer dies after getting wounded in Bakhmut
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: