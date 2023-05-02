All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two Canadian volunteers killed in battle for Bakhmut

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 03:25
Two Canadian volunteers killed in battle for Bakhmut
PORTER AND ZELENCO. PHOTO BY CBC NEWS

Two Canadian citizens, 27-year-old Kyle Porter and 21-year-old Cole Zelenco, were killed in the battles near Bakhmut on 26 April.

Source: Canadian CBC News

Details: Kyle Porter, a resident of Calgary, and Cole Zelenco from St Catharines were serving in Ukraine’s International Legion, CBC News wrote.

CBC News reported that the Canadian volunteers were killed by artillery fire on 26 April while participating in a combat operation with a group of Ukrainian troops to maintain a key supply route to Bakhmut.

"Porter, Zelenco and at least three other Ukrainian soldiers sought shelter in a reinforced bunker, but the bunker took a direct hit. All were killed," the soldiers’ commander told CBC News.

It was noted that Porter and Zelenco previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces and had left before coming to Ukraine.

As CBC News reports, Zelenco's body was found and brought to Kharkiv, and Porter's body is still being sought.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to CBC News' unofficial count, the volunteers are the fourth and fifth Canadians to be killed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: military volunteers
Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
military volunteers
US volunteer killed in action near Bakhmut
Two Lithuanian volunteers receive injuries near Bakhmut
Zelenskyy honours hundreds of volunteers with awards and receives Ukrainian Hero's chevron from the man's fiancée
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: