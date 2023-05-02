Ukraine's Armed Forces repel over 40 Russian attacks in one day – General Staff report

FIGHTER OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 41 Russian attacks on four fronts on 1 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 May

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics. Yesterday, the enemy launched 19 missile strikes (our defenders successfully destroyed 15 enemy cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types), carried out 17 airstrikes, and launched 25 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Unfortunately, there were civilians killed and wounded, including children. High-rise residential buildings, private residential buildings, schools, hospitals, kindergartens and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Advertisement:

The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; 41 enemy attacks were repelled there. The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka, and our soldiers are holding the defence bravely."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groups forming in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, during the day, Russian forces carried out an airstrike with guided air bombs on the village of Lyzunivka in Chernihiv Oblast, killing a child. They fired on the settlements of Leonivka, Krasnyi Khutir, Karpovychi, Hremiach and Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Shostka, Khodyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Sadky Sumy Oblast; as well as Udy, Hoptivka, Strilecha and Khatnie in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not carry out any offensive actions. Fyholivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces tried to improve their tactical position and conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlements of Novoselivske and Bilohorivka. They launched an airstrike on Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Spirne. Makiivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct their offensive actions. Fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Predtechyne and carried out an airstrike on Bakhmut and Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinities of Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. They launched an airstrike on Avdiivka, shelled Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces continue to attack the positions of the defence forces. Fighting continues for the city of Marinka. Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. They fired on Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky and Zelenyi Hai in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; as well as Ivanivske, Kozatske, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Vesele, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka, Bilozerka, Kizomys and the city of Kherson.

Over the course of 1 May, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed three Russian multiple-launch rocket systems and conducted seven strikes on clusters of manpower. Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a control point, six clusters of weapons and military equipment, two ammunition and one fuel and lubricant storage point used by the Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!