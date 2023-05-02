Russian occupiers ban entry of non-locals in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff report

RUSSIAN MILITARY IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Russians have strengthened the police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in particular, banning the entry of civilians without local registration.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 May

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are strengthening the counterintelligence and police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Reshetylivka, Kostiantynivka and Chumatske, the invaders banned the entry of civilians without local registration."

Background: Russian Federal Security Service officers on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine dress in plainclothes to find out about Ukrainian partisans.

