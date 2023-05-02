All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers ban entry of non-locals in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff report

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 06:48
Russian occupiers ban entry of non-locals in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff report
RUSSIAN MILITARY IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Russians have strengthened the police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in particular, banning the entry of civilians without local registration.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 May

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are strengthening the counterintelligence and police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

In the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Reshetylivka, Kostiantynivka and Chumatske, the invaders banned the entry of civilians without local registration."

Background: Russian Federal Security Service officers on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine dress in plainclothes to find out about Ukrainian partisans.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: