"I follow Poland's interests": Andrzej Duda on supplying weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 07:45
I follow Poland's interests: Andrzej Duda on supplying weapons to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it is in his country's interest that Ukraine repulses the aggression of the Russian Federation, which is why Poland is providing military aid to Kyiv.

Source: Duda's statement quoted by the Polish president's office on Twitter

Quote: "I pursue the interest of the Republic of Poland, and it is for Ukraine to repulse the Russian aggressor. That is why we have decided to give military assistance. We have shown good neighbourliness, we have gained credibility in the international arena thanks to an extraordinary gesture from the Poles. "

Earlier: Andrzej Duda promised that Poland would make every effort during its presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025 for Ukraine and Moldova to become members of the union.

