Russian forces bombard islands and left bank of Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast

Russian troops have attacked the Kherson territorial hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 20 times over the past 24 hours. Hits have been recorded in the city of Kherson and several other settlements.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Russian troops attacked the Kherson territorial hromada 20 times, firing 73 projectiles.

The hits have been recorded in the settlements of Kherson (in particular, in the Ostriv Microdistrict), Inzhenerne, Antonivka, and Komyshany.

The settlement of Antonivka was also bombarded at night.

In addition, the island and left-bank (eastern) coastal part of the Kherson territorial community (suburban areas) have been hit.

Two people have been injured as a result of the hostile Russian actions.

Background: The city of Kherson is located on the right bank of the Dnipro River. A week ago, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Ukrainian forces had taken up positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast because Russian "military journalists" had reported this, providing geolocation data.

