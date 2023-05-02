All Sections
Russian forces attack Ukraine's south due to no gains at front – Operational Command South Spokeswoman

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 May 2023, 09:43
photo from open sources

Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), has said that the intensification of Russian bombardments of Ukraine’s south is related to the absence of victories for the Russian occupiers.

Source: Humeniuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It has more to do with the fact that the enemy has no certain victories, particularly no convincing advances in Ukraine’s east, and no gains along the contact line on the south front.

They don't hit back as much as they are tasked with diverting the attention of the Ukrainian population to the disaster that comes directly to every home."

Details: She added that Russian forces are planning the defence on the temporarily occupied territories in the south.

Humeniuk states that the invaders are engaged in constructing defensive lines and improving the engineering equipment in these areas.

The occupiers are reinforcing both the second and third lines of defence. They are also trying to manoeuvre.

Humeniuk noted that the occupiers were searching for areas to bombard the territories liberated by Ukrainian forces: "This is nothing else but terror. Residential buildings and critical infrastructure are coming under attack".

She states that Russian troops are trying to worsen people’s lives on the right bank of the Dnipro River by "all means".

The Russian occupiers started to regularly attack the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast following the liberation of these territories.

