Eight Offensive Guard brigades being prepared, new ones will be formed – Ukraine's Interior Minister

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:31
AZOV BRIGADE TRAINING, PHOTO FROM THE OFFENSIVE GUARD'S TELEGRAM

Eight brigades of the Offensive Guard have been completely formed and will come under the command of Ukraine's Defence Forces after receiving a combat mission, and additional units will be built up.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, in an interview with the Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The brigades [of the Offensive Guard – ed.] are fully formed. A total of eight brigades. We have plans to form additional ones as there is demand for them, and we have the capacity [to do so].

We are completing the re-equipment of the brigades that have been formed; they will undergo appropriate training, which will take two-three weeks, and at the same time, we are starting to create additional units."

Details: Klymenko states that the task of each of these formations is to conduct joint offensive assault operations with the Defence Forces during military operations.

"The success of the operation in a particular area will depend on each brigade, each unit, and each serviceman and policeman," the minister stressed.

The Interior Minister did not specify the total size of the brigades due to security concerns but noted that this figure could be estimated theoretically.

When asked whether the Offensive Guard brigades were under the command of the Defence Forces, the minister replied, "No, they come under the command of the Defence Forces after they receive a combat mission".

  • Background:
  • In early February 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced the formation of volunteer battalions of the Offensive Guard. Eight brigades were planned based on units with combat experience. The Burevii, Chervona Kalyna, Kara-Dag, Rubizh, Spartan and Azov brigades were to be formed by the National Guard, Lut by the National Police, and Stalevyi Cordon by the Border Guard.
  • Recruitment to the eight brigades lasted until 1 April. As of 30 March, more than 35,000 applications had been submitted.t was decided to extend the application period.

Later, it became known that Khartia, the ninth brigade, would be formed within the Offensive Guard; it is also being formed by the National Guard of Ukraine.

