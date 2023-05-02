Russians attack Kherson Oblast killing three people, injuring five

The Russian forces launched attacks on two villages in Kherson Oblast on 2 May. As a result three people died, five were injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The occupiers attacked the villages of Kizomys and Veletenske in Bilozerka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A 28-year old man died in Veletenske. Four more people were injured and taken to hospital in Kherson where they received medical treatment.

Updated: The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that three locals were killed and five were injured in the attack on several villages in Bilozerka hromada.

According to the preliminary reports, the occupiers launched artillery and aircraft attacks on civilians. Civil infrastructure facilities, including residential buildings, outbuildings and motor vehicles, were also damaged.

